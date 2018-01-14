SARASOTA – Bello Nock has created his own performing legacy, but his earliest memories of what a circus should be started with the Ringling Brothers.

“All those years, all those memories, all those jobs they provided, it’s almost beyond words,” Nock said. “You know, you could go to a circus, and then you could go to Ringling Brothers.”

A year ago, Ringling announced it was closing its doors to the Suncoast, leaving a hole in the entertainment community, one The Circus Arts Conservatory strives to fill where more is flying than just trapeze artists.

“They say time flies and it’s amazing and again, the closing of Ringling is a shame, obviously, but it hasn’t hurt the circus industry as a whole,” Founder & CEO Pedro Reis said. “We have the beautiful Ringling Museum of course, which represents the past.”

And the Conservatory: the present and the future.

“Because we’re presenting a living, breathing circus,” Executive Vice President Jennifer Mitchell said. “We’re doing that through the next generation of youth who are engaged in the circus arts.”

The Circus Arts Conservatory is staying true to themselves.

“Circus people are resilient, dedicated, it’s about an art form,” Reis said.

That authenticity is the main thing that drew Nock to the Ringling Brothers.

“If they can’t do something right and do it perfect, and do it great and better than anybody else, they’re not gonna do it. That’s pretty cool,” Nock said.

From then to now, there are some things that will just never change.

“If you get the soreness in your veins, you can never get it out,” Reis said. “There’s something about the circus that draws you into it.”

“You could travel the world when you went to the circus and never leave your seat,” Nock said.

And if the Ringling Brothers ever open their doors again on the Suncoast, you’ll know where to find Nock.

“I’ll be the first to buy a ticket,” Nock said.