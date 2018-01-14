SARASOTA – Israel supporters of all faiths on the Suncoast celebrate the country’s 70th birthday.

The Jewish Federation of Sarasota Manatee hosted the ‘We Love Israel’ event Sunday, January 14. It was set up like a shuk, or a traditional outdoor Israeli market. Those in attendance could shop, eat and take in some entertainment.

Director of Community Relations, Jessi Sheslow, says the event took over a year to plan.

“So for it to finally be here, it’s really overwhelming and incredible to see such an incredible community support,” Sheslow said. “I mean, you can hear the music and hear the people and see the people; it means so much.”

Guests had the chance to see American Idol contestant Shira Gavrielov perform as well as taste Kosher selections from Louie’s Modern, Michael’s on East and Kosher hot dogs from STEP Teens.

Sheslow says all of the Federation’s fundraising goes to helping Jews both in Israel and in Florida.