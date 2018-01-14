SARASOTA – Sarasota is fresh out of iPhone batteries after Apple confesses to introducing a system update, intended to slow down devices and shorten battery life.

The iPhone X is a hot item to hit the shelves but a not-so-hot impact to users with older models.

In late December, Apple lowered prices of out-of-warranty batteries to compensate. But replacements are not so easy to scoop up on the Suncoast.

According to the Herald-Tribune, all authorized Apple retailers cannot immediately assist users at this time.

Apple Care did not return our call for comment.