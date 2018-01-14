NORTH PORT – North Port officials are on the scene of a vehicle crash, blocking one lane on southbound I-75.

According to officers, North Port Police Department and the North Port Fire Department are on the scene of a rollover crash involving a vehicle fire at mile marker 184, just north of the Sumter Blvd. exit.

Busy day out there. NPPD and NPFR responding to a roll over crash with fire at the 184 SB MM. One lane is blocked at this time. pic.twitter.com/IjOUcZilVo — North Port Police (@NorthPortPolice) January 14, 2018

Florida Highway Patrol is reporting that smoke is in the area. The roadway is back open as of 2:30 P.M. The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.