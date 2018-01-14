NORTH PORT – North Port officials are on the scene of a vehicle crash, blocking one lane on southbound I-75.

According to officers, North Port Police Department and the North Port Fire Department are on the scene of a rollover crash involving a vehicle fire at mile marker 184, just north of the Sumter Blvd. exit.

Florida Highway Patrol is reporting that smoke is in the area. The roadway is back open as of 2:30 P.M. The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.