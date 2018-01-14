BRADENTON- A Bradenton man attempts to steal a jet ski Saturday evening, but it’s all caught on camera.

It happened just after midnight on the 300 block of 81st Street West. A homeowner, who was out of town, was alerted by his security system of a trespasser on his dock attempting to uncover and lower his jet ski into the water. The homeowner then spoke to the suspect, identified as 33-year-old Justin Mousseau through the security system, warning him to leave the property.

Mousseau fled shortly after and was located nearby by Manatee County deputies and taken into custody.

The homeowner, who prefers to remain anonymous, is grateful he invested in a security system.

“This is the first time that I have had an intruder like this but I can tell you that it’s extraordinarily valuable to be able to monitor your home, especially when you’re away. These cameras are just an amazing addition to our security toolbox,” the homeowner said.

Mousseau remains in custody in the Manatee County Jail.