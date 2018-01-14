TAMPA/ WFLA –

FWC authorities say crews have located a body in their search for a missing Pinellas Park man who never returned from a fishing trip.

The U.S. Coast Guard’s St. Petersburg sector launched a search on Saturday for 35-year-old Joshua Ford after he did not return from a fishing trip.

Ford left Ben T. Davis Beach at 8 a.m. aboard a 14-foot canoe. Tampa police say he was heading on an all-day fishing trip and was supposed to be back by 5 p.m. Saturday.

His canoe, described as orange with a small battery-powered trolling motor, was found Sunday morning just south of Rocky Point. Police say they found the canoe capsized and submerged in 6 to 8 feet of water.

Shortly after his canoe was located, authorities located his body in the area as well.

“Officers have located a canoe matching the description similar to that of the missing canoer, Joshua Ford, in the area just south of Rocky Point. Subsequent searched around the area. We located a body, which has now been recovered,” said Officer James Boogaerts with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

FWC identified the body as Ford Sunday afternoon.

The boating accident investigation is active and ongoing.