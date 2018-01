SARASOTA COUNTY – Experts say the first of the year is the best time to introduce new habits to your children.

One of the big habits to try to break is the amount of caffeine your kids drink every day. Sarasota Memorial Hospital Pediatric Physician Sarah Scarselletta says there are so many sports drink to choose from in the market that nutrient-filled drinks are often forgotten.

She says while kids are growing, it’s important to aim for three cups of milk a day.