News Up For Adoption: Blaze, Ava, Drago By SNN Newsroom - January 14, 2018 43 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR News Fredd Atkins Park getting face-lift Manatee Pittsburgh Pirates hold tryouts for National Anthem singer News Mentoring program on the Suncoast restoring homes and enriching lives News Excited Orioles fans scoop up Spring Training season tickets News Multi-vehicle crash overturns vehicle on US 41 SARASOTA – On this week’s Up For Adoption meet Blaze, Ava, Drago