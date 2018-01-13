SARASOTA – The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that took place early Saturday morning in Sarasota.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies were first called at 3:08 A.M. to the Shell gas station located at 6000 N. Tamiami Trail for reports of a shooting. Two individuals were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

.@SarasotaSheriff is investigating a shooting Sat morning outside a Shell station as well as a crash just a few blocks north @SNNTV pic.twitter.com/Cgrf4Lu6wz — Jennifer Kveglis (@JkveglisSNN) January 13, 2018

In addition to the reported shooting, detectives are investigating a vehicle crash at Edwards Drive and N. Tamiami Trail; all lanes are now open at this time. Detectives are working multiple crime scenes to determine where the original incident took place and whether or not the shooting and crash are related.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the agency’s Criminal Investigations Section at 941-861-4900.