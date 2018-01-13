BRADENTON – The Pittsburgh Pirates held National Anthem auditions Saturday, January 13, at LECOM Park.

Pirates employees supervised the auditions, determining which performers will fill open spots in the Spring Training schedule. Participants who auditioned but are not selected will have their information kept on file for potential anthem openings during the Bradenton Marauders season.

“We have about 50 people singing. We’re really impressed by the talent. It’s very exciting for us to kick off Spring Training. We really enjoy being the southern home of the Pittsburgh Pirates during Spring Training. But a part of that is celebrating our 50 years here in Bradenton this year. It’s very important that we have a local person singing,” said Katie Fritz, Coordinator of Marketing and Community Relations.

This cutie is trying out to sing the National Anthem for the Pittsburgh Pirates spring training season. More on that at 5 @SNNTV pic.twitter.com/bfzlYl1MQz — Jennifer Kveglis (@JkveglisSNN) January 13, 2018

The Pirates will play a 16-game home schedule at LECOM Park this spring, beginning with a match-up against the New York Yankees on Saturday, February 24. Single game tickets go on sale Saturday, January 20 at 10:00 A.M. at the LECOM Park box office.