SARASOTA – If you’re a comedy fan you’ve probably seen his face in movies and TV shows like Scary Movie, Little Man, In Living Color and White Chicks. Comedian Shawn Wayans is on the Suncoast this weekend to perform stand up at McCurdy’s Comedy Theatre.

“My routine is real talk, real life and funny.”

Drawing on his own life experiences.

“The more you live, the more you have to talk about so it reflects what my life is.”

Wayans made his acting debut in 1989 is his brother, Keenan Ivory Wayans’ feature film, I’m Gonna Get You Sucka. After that, he appeared in many blockbuster hits. He also transitioned to the smaller screen with his YouTube channel, The Boo Crew, a show using humor to help kids learn life lessons.

This weekend, he takes a step away from the camera and onto the comedy stage.

“Lot of laughs, lot of fun.”