HAWAII – Hawaii Emergency Management officials say a push alert that warned of an incoming ballistic missile to Hawaii on Saturday, January 13, was a mistake.

The emergency alert sent to cellphones said in all caps, “Ballistic missile threat inbound to Hawaii. Seek immediate shelter. This is not a drill.”

A Congresswoman from Hawaii posted a tweet of the alert on Saturday afternoon to let people know it was a false alarm.

“I HAVE CONFIRMED WITH OFFICIALS THERE IS NO INCOMING MISSILE,” she wrote.

HAWAII – THIS IS A FALSE ALARM. THERE IS NO INCOMING MISSILE. THE ALERT WAS SENT OUT INADVERENTLY. I HAVE SPOKEN TO HAWAII OFFICIALS AND CONFIRMED THERE IS NO THREAT. pic.twitter.com/hwRGct2aTa — Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiPress) January 13, 2018

Hawaii Emergency Management Agency spokesman Richard Repoza says it’s a false alarm. He says the agency is trying to determine what happened.

The alert stirred panic for residents on the island and across social media.