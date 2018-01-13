HAWAII – Hawaii Emergency Management officials say a push alert that warned of an incoming ballistic missile to Hawaii on Saturday, January 13, was a mistake.
The emergency alert sent to cellphones said in all caps, “Ballistic missile threat inbound to Hawaii. Seek immediate shelter. This is not a drill.”
A Congresswoman from Hawaii posted a tweet of the alert on Saturday afternoon to let people know it was a false alarm.
“I HAVE CONFIRMED WITH OFFICIALS THERE IS NO INCOMING MISSILE,” she wrote.
HAWAII – THIS IS A FALSE ALARM. THERE IS NO INCOMING MISSILE. THE ALERT WAS SENT OUT INADVERENTLY. I HAVE SPOKEN TO HAWAII OFFICIALS AND CONFIRMED THERE IS NO THREAT. pic.twitter.com/hwRGct2aTa
— Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiPress) January 13, 2018
Hawaii Emergency Management Agency spokesman Richard Repoza says it’s a false alarm. He says the agency is trying to determine what happened.
The alert stirred panic for residents on the island and across social media.
NO missile threat to Hawaii.
— Hawaii EMA (@Hawaii_EMA) January 13, 2018