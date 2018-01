SARASOTA COUNTY – Fredd Atkins park is in disarray for now but on January 20, it will be open to the public again after getting a new irrigation system and new sod.

The old park layout is completely torn down. There’s no more gazebo or bathrooms. Sarasota County Parks and Recreation Director Jerry Fogle says the new park will be more family-friendly.

Fogle says after the park’s reopening, additional work will continue.