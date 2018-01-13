SARASOTA – The countdown to Spring Training is on. One month from today, January 13th, Orioles pitchers and catchers report to Sarasota.

Faithful Baltimore fans are extremely excited, scooping up their Spring Training tickets at Ed Smith Stadium. Hundreds lined up throughout the day to grab their season tickets. Some were big Orioles fans, others just a fan of the nice baseball weather.

Even though Saturday’s weather was a little chilly, it didn’t stop one fan from waiting in line since midnight.

“Getting first in line so you can get the seats. It’s a nice bunch of fellas down here…see who’s here. So it’s good, we’ve been doing now for a couple of years. I’m a fan of the Oriole’s… they’ve got a good team,” said Bill Hyde.

The 2018 season kicks of February 23rd against the Tampa Bay Rays. The Orioles box office will be open Monday thru Friday from 10 A.M. to 4 P.M. through February 9th. After that, the box office will be open every day.