SARASOTA – If you’ve been outside, this afternoon you know it’s chilly. Sarasota County is busy prepping cold shelters to open this weekend.

According to Sarasota County officials, the Salvation Army and faith -based partners are opening cold shelters for those in need.

Shelters opening in North County include:

Salvation Army, Center of Hope, at 1400 10th Street in Sarasota the shelter opens Saturday, with the front porch opening at 4 P.M.

The Salvation Army will start letting people inside at 6:30 P.M. Saturday night the porch will reopen for more people at 4:30 A.M. Sunday.

And in South County:

New Hope Community Church in North Port opens as a shelter at 8 P.M. Saturday and again at 7 P.M. Sunday and Grace United Methodist Church in Venice opens at 5 P.M. Sunday only.

Sarasota County Emergency Management reminds everyone to bring their pets inside this weekend.

And the Sarasota County Fire Department advises using caution when using heating devices, if used improperly, fires can occur.