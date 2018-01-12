SARASOTA – Sarasota is ranked as a top place to die in the United States.

Using data from the Dartmouth Atlas Geographic, areas were ranked based on markers like of end–of–life care quality including deaths in the hospital and number of physicians seen in the last year of life.

According to the Herald-Tribune, people are accustomed to ranking areas of the country based on availability of high–quality arts, universities, restaurants, parks and recreation and healthcare quality overall. But those areas can also be ranked based on how they treat us at an important moment of life, when it’s coming to an end.

Among the other best places to die were Grand Tapids, Michigan and Appleton, Wisconsin.

Las Vegas was ranked as the worst place to die with Miami coming in second.