MANATEE COUNTY – A Palmetto man is sentenced to three months house arrest and two years probation after getting convicted of performing dental procedures without a license.

Robert “Robbie” Rheinlander pleaded no contest Friday, January 12, in the Manatee County Courthouse. He was arrested in December 2016 after a couple went to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office and told detectives Rheinlander said he was a dentist.

Rheinlander extracted a tooth from the woman in his Manatee County home, leaving a fragment behind and causing medical complications.