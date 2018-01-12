MANATEE COUNTY – The planks that held 1,000 memories on the Anna Maria City Pier destroyed by Hurricane Irma now have the opportunity to go home with their respective owners or be part of a city memorial.

During a special meeting, Anna Maria Commissioners decided to construct a memorial wall in the City Pier Park and the Historical Museum Park. But those who do not want their planks to be used in the memorial can submit a request to the city of Anna Maria until its close of business on January 26.

The Bradenton Herald says interested parties should include their name, contact information and description of the plank’s inscription.

A date for owners to pick up their planks has yet to be set.