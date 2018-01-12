SARASOTA COUNTY – A middle school will be built in Lakewood Ranch next to Gullett Elementary.

The County Commission approved the school district’s site plan for the proposed school on 20.5 acres east of B.D. Gullett Elementary School. The site is part of 51 acres the school district acquired from Schroeder-Manatee Ranch, the developer of Lakewood Ranch, in 2006.

Although the campus is not to be built to some state standards pertaining to hurricane shelters, it will withstand 160 mph winds, a district official said.

According to the Herald-Tribune, after the site plan approval Thursday, the school district announced it is accepting name nominations for the school scheduled to open in August 2019.