SARASOTA – Sarasota’s Circus Ring of Fame at St. Armands Circle will hold its 31st Annual Celebration Saturday, January 13.

Famed circus clown and Sarasota resident Chucko Sidlow, director of the Circus Arts Conservatory’s Laughter Unlimited Humor Therapy Program, leads the cast when ceremonies begin at 2 P.M.

Honorees also include Cedric Walker, founder of the UniverSoul Circus, renowned for its hip-hop, jazz and R&B scores, trapeze artists Flying Espanas and The Fredonias and a salute to diminutive polar bear trainer Ursula Boettcher.

The Herald-Tribune says the public is invited to a 10 A.M. panel discussion this morning at Showfolks of Sarasota, to meet the inductees.

Saturday’s event will be preceded by a 1:15 concert by the Sarasota Circus Concert Band under the direction of Andrew Glover.

A post-induction reception at Showfolks will commence at 5 P.M.