SARASOTA – A veteran files a complaint with the state over a Sarasota school district’s communications position.

The Florida Department of Veterans Affairs is saying the district violated the law by failing to interview a military veteran for its recently filled communications manager position.

Steve Valley, who worked as communications director for the Manatee County School District from 2013-2015, filed his grievance with the state agency after learning the Sarasota vacancy had been filled by a Washington, D.C.-based public relations consultant.

According to the Herald-Tribune, on a job application he submitted in November, Valley filled out a veterans preference form, which is designed to give veterans special consideration when applying for government jobs, according to state and federal laws.

The district, however, says Valley never fully completed his application by the deadline.