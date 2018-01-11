SARASOTA – Sarasota Memorial Hospital is reporting higher than normal flu cases.

Last year, 81 patients tested positive for the flu and 30 were admitted. But this year, 276 tested positive with 90 admitted over the same six-week period.

The Department of Health is reporting the flu vaccine is about 30% effective this year compared to 50% last year.

CEO of the ‘Sickweather App’, Graham Dodge says he developed the software to track real time sicknesses and users are taking advantage of the alerts.

“I was sick with a stomach bug and I did see people talk about it on social media,” Dodge says.

The app tracks what symptoms are trending in your area.

“One app user was alerted to strap throat and the next day her kid had it,” explains Dodge.

The app is free for iOS and Android.

SHARE
Previous articleManatee County’s graduation rate sinks, Sarasota’s maintains
Next articlePublic restrooms are coming to St. Armands Circle
Krystel Knowles
Krystel Knowles
http://www.snntv.com

Krystel Knowles joined SNN in February of 2016. She is a graduate of the University of South Florida with a Bachelors in Mass Communications and minors in News Editorial and Telecommunication Production. Krystel is trilingual- fluent in Spanish, English and French (and picked up some Portuguese while studying abroad in Brazil).
Krystel started her career in print journalism. She was a correspondent for the St. Pete Times Newspaper, staff writer for Focus Magazine, and head reporter and photographer for South Tampa community news publication. In 2011, she made the switch from print to broadcast journalism. She has since worked as a photojournalist for Fox 35 in Orlando, and also as a photojournalist/multimedia journalist for ABC action news in Tampa.
Although she was born in Tampa, Krystel moved to New Port Beach, California within a few months. She then spent 8 years in Lima, Peru before moving to Miami, Florida. While living in Peru, Krystel danced at the National School of Ballet and sang in a choir.
Her passion for ballet led Krystel to figure skating in 2015. Her other hobbies include: skateboarding, snowboarding, surfing, and traveling.