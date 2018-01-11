SARASOTA- Getting and staying active in the new year can be a lost easier with a workout partner. But sometimes finding that workout buddy isn’t so easy. A Suncoast entrepreneur has a solution with his app FitGrit.

They call it ‘gymtimidation’; a discouraging feeling entering the gym, fearful of judgment.

But entering a new year with new health goals doesn’t have to mean doing it alone.

“A tool to get people to improve their lives by becoming healthy with another person. We connect people with mutual fitness interests locally,” said Scott Bucci, Founder of FitGrit.

Whatever activity gets you moving…running, walking, hiking, biking, mud runs, obstacle courses, and more.

Bucci said, “Fitness…getting fit. Being healthy. And grit is overcoming challenges and just pushing through adversities.”

Scott Bucci pursued the idea last year. “When I went to one of the mud runs, I had an extra ticket and I didn’t have anyone to go with so I thought, ‘There should be an app for something like this’,” he said.

Compatible with Apple and Android devices. Sign up through Facebook or by email. Next, set up your profile using a picture…choosing your gender or sign up as a couple.

“They’re an ignored demographic. There really isn’t any websites or apps that connect couples together to do fitness interests,” Bucci said.

And privacy settings choosing who you want to work out with and where.

“It’s very revolutionary,” said Catrina Liott, Manager at F45.

“You have all these dating apps and you go through all these different types of categorizations of what you like and what you don’t like but here, you’re zoned in on fitness and you’re finding people who like to do the same thing you like to do,” she said.

With a couple thousand members, Bucci says this is just the beginning.

Making for a healthy body and a healthy mind.

“You can grow with somebody and you can learn something you didn’t know before. It’s a passion. You have to go in and just be 100% dedicated and what better way than to have someone doing that with you,” Bucci said.

