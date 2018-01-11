SARASOTA COUNTY – The race for a state House seat covering much of northern Sarasota County is starting to heat up.

Democrat Margaret Good has raised nearly twice as much campaign cash as Republican James Buchanan during the last reporting period and Buchanan’s allies are lashing out with attack ads targeting Good.

The Herald-Tribune reports the hardball tactics by Buchanan supporters and Good’s strong fundraising totals are signs the race is highly competitive.

The district has a relatively narrow partisan split. President Donald Trump won it by 4.4% points and a Republican has held the seat since 2010.

Good’s campaign reported Wednesday, January 10, the candidate raised $106,830 from December 1 through January 4 compared with $55,500 for Buchanan.

Fundraising figures for Libertarian candidate Alison Foxall weren’t posted online as of Wednesday evening. She raised $11,097 through November 30.

The special election is February 13th.