SARASOTA COUNTY – For 16 years, a business on the Suncoast has been giving back to the community. Tonight, they are adding more recipients.

Designing Women Boutique in Sarasota introduced a program called GroundWorks to help enhance education Thursday, January 11.

The boutique store added six more institutions to its generous giving including Girls Inc. and Ringling College of Art and Design.

Residents can donate furniture, fashion and accessories to the store. A portion of the sale goes to the institution of their choice.

Designing Women Boutique founder Jean Weidner Goldstein says the institution can disperse the money however they choose for a variety of programs.

“There will be educational scholarships; there will be educational enhancements for scientists. There will be programs for children there will be staff training. Whatever those organizations feel will help their organization enhance their educational capacity.”

Goldstein says someone already donated a full house-load of furniture designated for Ringling College of Art and Design.