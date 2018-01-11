FLORIDA – A major wholesale club closes its doors, much to the surprise of many employees and customers.

Walmart shut the doors of 63 Sam’s Club locations across the U.S. Thursday, January 11. At an October meeting, Sam’s Club CEO, John Furner, said the retailer needed to “improve its competitive position.”

A spokesperson for Sam’s Club says some of the closed stores could be converted to e-commerce facilities to fulfill more online orders and keep pace with internet retailers.

In some cases, neither customers nor employees were notified in advance of the stores closing.

Walmart has not officially commented on the Sam’s Club closings. The spokesperson says Sam’s Club pharmacies will stay open for at least two weeks as they work with each state’s board of pharmacy to help guide a transition.

One Sam’s in Tampa is closing but as of right now, there are no Suncoast Sam’s on the list.