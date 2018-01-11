SARASOTA – The Riverview girls soccer team hosted Braden River tonight at the Ram Bowl.

It was 1–0 Pirates in the 2nd half when Christie Gianoplus gets some leg into her kick, but Alexis Ballard is there for the save and keeps the Rams scoreless.

The Pirates then go on the offensive as Allsion Whiteman feeds Ashley Tollner but Katie Greshamn is there for the save. Not a lot of action in the game until late in the 2nd half.

That is when Riley Spingler caroms her shot off of Isabelle Vazquez, but Ballard is there to keep it from becoming a problem and she preserves her shutout. Pirates win 1-0, and improve their record to 11-5. The Rams fall to 6-7 on the season.