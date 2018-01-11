SARASOTA – 13-1 Booker took on the Lakewood Ranch Mustangs, and they met at Lakewood Ranch High School Wednesday night. The Mustangs got off to a fast start as Evan Spiller feeds Damien Gordon and he had 4 of the ranch’s first 7 points and they were up 7-0.

Booker would fight back though as Hudson Gough threads his way to the hoop for the basket and the foul. He would sink the free throw and the game was tied at 12.

The Tornadoes trailed by 2 again when Johnnie Williams feeds Jordan Curtis who scores 2 of his 8 first quarter points to tie it.

Then Jaylen Jones gives the Tornadoes their first lead of the night with the dipsy-doo.

Keon Buckley would then sink a jumper for the Mustangs and they went on a tear from there and won going away 94-73.