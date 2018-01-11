MANATEE COUNTY – Manatee County’s graduation rate sinks while Sarasota’s maintains.

Sarasota County School District’s graduation rate increased incrementally last year, but Manatee County’s sunk by more than 2% according to data released by the Florida Department of Education.

In Sarasota County, 85.7% of high school students graduated in 2016-2017, more than 3% above Florida’s average of 82.3% .

The Herald-Tribune says the Manatee County School District’s graduation rate dipped last year but remains substantially higher than it had been in the previous decade.

In 2016-2017, the district posted an 81.1% graduation rate, which is a 16.4% increase since 2010-2011.