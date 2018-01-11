MANATEE COUNTY – The Manatee County School District’s financial management continues to improve.

It’s not yet where it should be however. Manatee had one significant deficiency stemming from a misclassification on the district’s balance sheet. A $2.5 million payment had been attributed to fiscal year 2016, but it was cashed in fiscal year 2017.

The auditors said the misclassification did not impact the bottom line. The Herald-Tribune says a massive overhaul of the district’s software system is entering its final stages.

The project will replace systems that have caused a bevy of problems, especially in the payroll department where staff has to manually enter changes. A glitch in the system last December prevented the district from reconciling its bank account for 11 months.