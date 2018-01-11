PALMETTO – In this week’s edition of “Feel Good Friday,” SNN’s Grant Boxleitner spends time at the Manatee County Fair in Palmetto.

The annual fair began Thursday, January 11, and continues through January 21. More than 50 rides are featured on the midway with food vendors offering a little bit of everything.

Farm animals, llamas, camels and a zebra are part of a petting zoo. This is just some of the entertainment at the fair.

Fair director Daniel West talks about the highlights of this longstanding tradition.

