CHARLOTTE COUNTY – An off-duty Charlotte County fire battalion chief is arrested for allegedly attacking a teenager at a red light and stealing their cell phone.

WBBH reports nearly two weeks ago, Battalion Chief Jon Miller was stopped at a red light behind a silver Mercedes driven by a teenager. Police say Miller got out of his car, opened the teen’s door, grabbed the driver’s arm and started yelling at them.

When Miller opened the back door, the driver started filming on his cell phone. Miller then snatched the phone and drove off.

The teens tracked the phone to Miller’s home. That’s when they say Miller came out with a gun in his pocket. When the teen rolled down the window, he grabbed the driver by the hair after he tried to open the glove box to grab his pepper spray.

Police came and broke everything up, but didn’t make any arrests until they saw the video. Police have now charged Miller with burglary and battery.

Miller is on paid administrative leave pending the internal investigation.