FLORIDA – A deadly strain of the flu is infecting people across the nation and in southwest Florida.

Patients are coming in with headaches, high fever, body aches and this year, a bad cough. With the flu taking hold in Florida, it’s likely you’ve got it, had it or at least know somebody who has.

News Channel 8 reports 46 states, including Florida, are seeing widespread cases of the flu. There have been 41,000 cases so far, nearly three times more than last season.

Most of us suffer through five to seven days, but the flu bug can be especially dangerous to pregnant women.

Doctors still recommend getting a flu shot because it could protect you against other strains of the flu going around now.