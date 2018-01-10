VENICE – The Venice City Council takes its first steps toward in replacing Fire Station 51.

The station on the Island of Venice, adjacent to Venice City Hall, is overdue for replacement with a frequently cited $5 million replacement cost, though Mayor John Holic noted there are no firm cost estimates.

The Herald-Tribune says the initial memo from Public Works Director John Veneziano indicated construction could be financed by the city over 15 years, with the loan repaid by one-cent sales tax funds.

Since the one-cent sales tax is due to expire in six years with no guarantee that residents will vote to extend it, Holic suggested the city would be better off setting aside about $1 million each year to pay for the building, or consider financing it with a tax anticipation note that would expire in five or six years, along with the current sales tax.