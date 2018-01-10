CHARLOTTE COUNTY – Three people are dead after their vehicle pulls in front of a truck in Charlotte County Tuesday, January 9.

A report from the Florida Highway Patrol says it happened just before 5 P.M. at Gasparilla Road and Marathon Boulevard in Port Charlotte.

A Chevy Colorado driven by 80-year-old Alban Bianco pulled in front of a Dodge pickup and was hit on the right side.

Bianco and 73-year-old Rebecca Hlavsa of Port Charlotte were pronounced dead at the scene.

Eighty-two-year-old Raymond Lapointe of Michigan was transported to Lee Memorial Hospital as a trauma alert where he later died.

There were no injuries reported to the other driver, but was cited for not having driver’s license.