NORTH PORT – According North Port Police, Trent Bartol-Thomas, 19, of Sarasota, was shot and killed after two masked men entered a home in the 8100 block of Porto Chico Avenue about 1:30 A.M. Wednesday, January 10.

Authorities said ten people were in the home when the shooting took place. They are unsure why they were there.

“The suspects are reported to have left the area in a silver minivan,” North Port Police spokesman Josh Taylor said in a news release.

Neighbors say the house is known to be a party house several nights a week and is frequented by teens and people in their early 20’s.

Another neighbor tells SNN she woke up when one of the men at the house started knocking at her door asking for help shortly after the time of shooting. She says the young man told her the masked men were pistol-whipping a girl. Thomas was trying to stop the fight when he was shot to death.

Police believe the suspects and victim knew each other but are unsure of their relationship.

If you have any information, please call detective Chris Maki at 941-429-7323.

SHARE
Previous articleOne dead in early morning shooting in North Port
Next articleSarasota doctor works to find cure for Tinnitus
Krystel Knowles
Krystel Knowles
http://www.snntv.com

Krystel Knowles joined SNN in February of 2016. She is a graduate of the University of South Florida with a Bachelors in Mass Communications and minors in News Editorial and Telecommunication Production. Krystel is trilingual- fluent in Spanish, English and French (and picked up some Portuguese while studying abroad in Brazil).
Krystel started her career in print journalism. She was a correspondent for the St. Pete Times Newspaper, staff writer for Focus Magazine, and head reporter and photographer for South Tampa community news publication. In 2011, she made the switch from print to broadcast journalism. She has since worked as a photojournalist for Fox 35 in Orlando, and also as a photojournalist/multimedia journalist for ABC action news in Tampa.
Although she was born in Tampa, Krystel moved to New Port Beach, California within a few months. She then spent 8 years in Lima, Peru before moving to Miami, Florida. While living in Peru, Krystel danced at the National School of Ballet and sang in a choir.
Her passion for ballet led Krystel to figure skating in 2015. Her other hobbies include: skateboarding, snowboarding, surfing, and traveling.