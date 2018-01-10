NORTH PORT – According North Port Police, Trent Bartol-Thomas, 19, of Sarasota, was shot and killed after two masked men entered a home in the 8100 block of Porto Chico Avenue about 1:30 A.M. Wednesday, January 10.

Authorities said ten people were in the home when the shooting took place. They are unsure why they were there.

“The suspects are reported to have left the area in a silver minivan,” North Port Police spokesman Josh Taylor said in a news release.

Neighbors say the house is known to be a party house several nights a week and is frequented by teens and people in their early 20’s.

Another neighbor tells SNN she woke up when one of the men at the house started knocking at her door asking for help shortly after the time of shooting. She says the young man told her the masked men were pistol-whipping a girl. Thomas was trying to stop the fight when he was shot to death.

Police believe the suspects and victim knew each other but are unsure of their relationship.

If you have any information, please call detective Chris Maki at 941-429-7323.