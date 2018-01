NORTH PORT- A car crashes into boxes of bees in North Port, leaving two people trapped in the car.

The Herald-Tribune reports rescuers had to disperse thousands of angry bees after an SUV crashed off I-75 into the hive, sending the bees into a frenzy.

Police say it happened near mile marker 172 in North Port.

Charlotte County and North Port Fire Rescue members used high-pressure foam spray to temporarily clear the bees and get the people out of the car.