MANATEE COUNTY – The heating system of a bus carrying students to Nolan Middle School malfunctioned Tuesday, January 9, covering four students with chemicals.

According to district spokesman Mike Barber, none of the kids were transported to hospitals. Further information regarding their condition was not released.

One concerned parent says four police cars, a fire truck and multiple ambulances responded to the scene. The Bradenton Herald says she called it a “harrowing” experience.

Barber said Manatee County school buses receive regular maintenance.