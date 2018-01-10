SARASOTA – Sarasota Memorial Hospital is the first in Southwest Florida to be designated “Baby-Friendly.”

The designation comes from Baby-Friendly USA as part of a global initiative from the World Health Organization and the United Nations Children’s Fund.

Levi Moser just celebrated his first birthday and his mom Rubi met her one-year breastfeeding goal with the help of doctors and nurses at SMH.

“The latch clinic that they have its every Tuesday,” Moser said. “And I came every Tuesday until he was like six months old. Even if I didn’t have any breastfeeding questions, because of the support.”

SMH earned the “Baby-Friendly” for creating an environment that supports best-maternity care practices, mother-baby bonding and breastfeeding.

“Breastfeeding has a lot of advantages,” Chief of Obstetrics Dr. John Abu said. “Not only nutritionally, but it also help the babies in their intellectual development now and in the future.”

“The Hospital has about 130 lactation specialists,” Chief of Pediatrics Dr. Rene Suero said. “Most of our nurses in these areas where the babies are.”

All these little guys are celebrating @SMHCS being designated a Baby-Friendly Hospital, first in Southwest Florida, more on @SNNTV tonight! pic.twitter.com/pOfVCy6jgA — Samantha Sonner (@SamanthaSonner) January 10, 2018

Chief of Obstetrics Dr. John Abu they help support mother-baby bonding moments after the birth.

“Even while you’re on the C-section table after your babies delivered with skin to skin immediately,” Dr. Abu said. “Getting the baby acquainted to the mother.”

“One of the main things I wanted to do was spend that hour of skin to skin with him,” Rubi Moser said. “And it was already a regulation at the hospital. So my mother was in the room with us and she left, so it was just my husband and I.”

The hospital helps mothers before and after the birth with classes and groups to provide them with continuing education as their babies grow and helps them build supportive friendships

“Other mothers who are pretty much sharing their same situation,” Dr. Suero said. “Who are also breastfeeding, who are also under slept, and dealing with those initial steps. So, this becomes sort of like a family.”

“I need that support,” Moser said. “You need it as a mom, you need it to go home and talk to your partner and say oh I made this friend, and we’re getting along great. It’s just great to have those people to talk to.”