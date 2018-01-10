SARASOTA COUNTY – Schools in Sarasota County will present information about their academic programs and extracurricular activities for interested families at two events.

The Herald-Tribune reports one event will showcase south county schools and the other highlighting north county schools. School representatives will provide information and answer questions.

The first showcase for the south county schools is January 16 from 5:30-7 P.M. at the Suncoast Technical College-North Port Conference Center,

The north county schools showcase will be January 17 from 5:30-7 P.M. at the Suncoast Technical College-Sarasota Conference Center on Beneva Road.

Families are welcome to attend either or both showcase events.