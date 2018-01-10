SARASOTA – Pine View is ranked the best public high school in the state of Florida.

24/7 Wall St., a financial news and commentary site, evaluated schools based on their ability to exceed national education averages.

At Pine View, the average SAT score is 1360. According to the Herald-Tribune, the school has received an A grade from the Florida Department of Education since 1999, when the official grading system began.

Pine View has consistently topped national education rankings like U.S. News and World Report.

In 2017, the school ranked 13th nationally and No. 1 in Florida high schools, according to U.S. News and World Report’s website.