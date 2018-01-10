UPDATE: North Port Police identify the victim as 19-year-old Trent Bartol-Thomas of Sarasota. The investigation into the two masked men involved continues.

NORTH PORT – One person is dead following a shooting in a North Port home.

North Port Police responded to the home at the 8100 block of Porto Chico Avenue at around 1:30 A.M. Wednesday, January 10.

Detectives believe two black males wearing masks entered the home and shot the victim. The suspects are reported to have left the area in a silver mini-van.

Officials report this was not a random incident.

Contact Detective Chris Maki at 941-429-7323 if you have any information.