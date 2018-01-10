UPDATE: North Port Police identify the victim as 19-year-old Trent Bartol-Thomas of Sarasota. The investigation into the two masked men involved continues.

UPDATE: Our victim from the shooting Wednesday morning has been identified as 19-yr-old Trent Bartol-Thomas of Sarasota 1/12/98. The investigation into the two masked men involved continues. Anyone with Info about this case is urged to call Det. Chris Maki at 941-429-7323. pic.twitter.com/4dgHRNdBGr — North Port Police (@NorthPortPolice) January 10, 2018

NORTH PORT – One person is dead following a shooting in a North Port home.

North Port Police responded to the home at the 8100 block of Porto Chico Avenue at around 1:30 A.M. Wednesday, January 10.

Detectives believe two black males wearing masks entered the home and shot the victim. The suspects are reported to have left the area in a silver mini-van.

Officials report this was not a random incident.

Contact Detective Chris Maki at 941-429-7323 if you have any information.