SARASOTA COUNTY – Mercedes Medical Inc. will break ground Thursday, January 11, in Lakewood Ranch on a new headquarters and distribution center.

The new HQ will be on the CORE Biomedical Research campus. CORE, Collaboration Opportunities for Research and Exploration, is rising out of a 300-acre site dedicated to boosting the region’s life-sciences sector to supercharge the economy with high-paying jobs.

According to the Herald-Tribune, Mercedes Medical, a women-owned and operated medical supply company, is led by former state house representative Alex Miller who has served as the CEO since 2003.

The enterprise, which moved to Florida in 1993 from New York, twice made the Inc. 5000 list of America’s Fastest-Growing Companies.

The company is investing $10 million into its CORE project, with construction scheduled to be complete in November.