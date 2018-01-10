MANATEE COUNTY – Three Manatee County men accused of dragging a shark behind their boat and recording it in a video pleaded not guilty in Tampa.

Michael Wenzel and Spencer Heintz of Palmetto and Robert Lee Benac of Bradenton, were charged with two felony counts of aggravated animal cruelty.

News Channel 8 reports they waived their appearance in court.

During a months-long investigation, the FWC obtained a series of videos, photos and text conversations from the three suspect’s social media accounts.