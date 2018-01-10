MANATEE COUNTY – The Manatee County School Board moves forward on a financial oversight panel.

Board Chairman Scott Hopes says getting more eyes on the district’s budget was vital to restoring public faith in the district’s finances.

The Herald-Tribune also says getting such a committee in place by February 1 would help with the looming property tax special election in March.

While the workshop ended with board consensus to move forward, Hopes faced several questions from fellow board members on his individual pursuit of a committee, rather than waiting on a board decision. Hopes’ choice to recruit two politically connected leaders in developer Pat Neal and supervisor of elections Mike Bennett led to questions over how effective the panel could be.