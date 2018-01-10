MANATEE COUNTY – A man has been arrested in North Carolina for a Manatee County home invasion robbery.

Twenty-year-old Joseph Capozzi was arrested in Haywood County, North Carolina on a warrant for home invasion robbery.

According to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, he was one of four people armed with “long guns” who broke into a Greenbrook home June 19th. The Sheriff’s Office reported the intruders entered the house in the 13000 block of Glossy Ibis Place through an unlocked rear slider door.

According to the Herald-Tribune, deputies said they smelled a strong marijuana odor when they arrived at the scene. One of the four suspects was arrested in June while the other two remain at large.

Twenty-year-old Robert Baylis was also charged with home invasion robbery.