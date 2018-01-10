MANATEE COUNTY – Former IMG Academy star running back Bo Scarbrough was accused of yelling an expletive remark about President Trump at Monday night’s national championship game.

President Trump was on the field in Atlanta for the National Anthem while players from Alabama and Georgia were not present.

The Sporting News, which posted the video on Twitter, singled out Scarbrough as the player that said the phrase we’ll call “expletive Trump,”, which led to Scarbrough denying he vilified President Trump.

If y’all really listen I said Georgia smh about y’all people in this world https://t.co/VXKFBk7Vnh — Bo Scarbrough (@starbo06) January 9, 2018

Instead, Scarbrough claimed what he said was, “(Expletive) Georgia,” on Twitter following the Crimson Tide’s overtime victory.

Y’all I promise I did not say anything about the President. I did say something I shouldn’t have about Georgia and I am sorry for that. — Bo Scarbrough (@starbo06) January 9, 2018

Neither IMG Academy nor Alabama issued immediate statements.