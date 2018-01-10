VENICE – City of Venice Mayor John Holic said the building replacement has been a long time coming.

“We were just trying to categorize our inventory of buildings to see which was the most critical to replace,” Holic said.

So the city did a study and found Fire Station 51 was near the top, if not the top building needing replacing.

“It’s been in our sights for a few years now, and we have a station that was built in the 1970’s currently,” City of Venice Fire Chief Shawn Carvey said.

What the station has in character, it lacks in security.

“The building is not hurricane hardened,” Holic said.

“This is the first station we evacuate and usually at about 45 m.p.h. winds we evacuate,“ Carvey said.

Carvey already knows what’s first on the to-do list.

“The roof is the main issue here; we need to do a solid roof replacement,” Carvey said.

Taxpayers may be wondering, “Where’s the money coming from?”

Holic says the city already allotted $1 million for it in this year’s budget, and will do so next year, and the year after, if need be.

“Without increasing taxes on our residents,” Holic said. “It’ll be a fully paid for station, brand new, state of the art.”

A building worth the wait, one residents and firefighters can be proud of.

“We were not intentionally neglecting them, but we had to make sure we had all our ducks in a row before moving forward,” Holic said.

He says it’s all about paying it forward.

“I was a firefighter many, many years ago, and when you’re in a position like that, you really don’t think much about what somebody’s gonna do for you,” Holic said. “You’re always busy doing something for someone else.”

“These firefighters live a third of their lives out of this station, and this is their business office, so we want to give them the best,” Carvey said.

Carvey will hire a consultant to get a design and rough cost within the next few months.

Holic hopes the project will be complete by the end of 2019.