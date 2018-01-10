MANATEE COUNTY – Murder charges are dropped against a Palmetto man in a March 2016 fatal shooting in what detectives say was a drug deal gone bad.

Twenty-one-year-old Xavier Seabrooks had been charged with second-degree murder with a firearm in the fatal shooting of Linzell Feagin, Jr.

Seabrooks had been scheduled to stand trial this week. According to the Bradenton Herald, Seabrooks was released from the Manatee County Jail Tuesday, January 9, after the State Attorney’s Office dropped the murder charge against him.

Seabrooks had been in custody since his arrest on March 18th, 2016.

Details as to why the case was dropped were not immediately available on, but the announcement was made in open court on Monday.