NORTH PORT – Residents of the West Villages are pushing for a Venice mailing address.

In a move to outflank North Port city officials, residents have been contacting both the U.S. Post Office and U.S. Rep. Tom Rooney to state their case.

Currently, the West Villages is part of the 34293 ZIP code, which contains only a sliver of the city of Venice and consists mostly of unincorporated Sarasota County and the West Villages.

According to the Herald-Tribune, many residents want the change for mail processing purposes with a lot saying they bought their property for the Venice mailing address even though they understood to pay taxes to North Port.

North Port city officials believe reaching out to their residents for a few town hall meetings is necessary but believe the switch would ultimately hurt the city.